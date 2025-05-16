Wanbury standalone net profit rises 150.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 172.00 crore

Net profit of Wanbury rose 150.74% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 172.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.43% to Rs 30.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 599.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 575.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

