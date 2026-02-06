Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 376.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.49% to Rs 11.73 croreNet profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 376.67% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.7314.39 -18 OPM %-6.147.99 -PBDT8.691.32 558 PBT8.521.22 598 NP5.721.20 377
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content