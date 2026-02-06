Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 376.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.49% to Rs 11.73 crore

Net profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 376.67% to Rs 5.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.49% to Rs 11.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.7314.39-6.147.998.691.328.521.225.721.20

