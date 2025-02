Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 28.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.47% to Rs 42.69 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 28.17% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 42.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 41.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.42.6941.262.882.331.230.961.230.960.910.71

