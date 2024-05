Dilip Buildcon announced that the project Construction of Gorakhpur Link Expressway (Package II) from Fulwaria (Dist. Ambedkar Nagar) to Salarapur (Dist. Azamgarh) (Km 47+500 to km 90+535) in the state of Uttar Pradesh on EPC Basis. has been provisionally completed. The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 09 May 2024. wa

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel