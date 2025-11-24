Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon added 1.71% to Rs 437.70 after the company announced that it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the National Aluminium Company (NALCO), a Government of India enterprise, worth Rs 5,000 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the MDO (Mine Developer and Operator) contract for the development and operation of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, including the Overland Conveyor Corridor (OLCC) and allied facilities.

The order will be executed over 25 years. The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under regulatory norms.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 22.8% to Rs 181.49 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 235.24 crore in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 22.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1925.89 crore in Q2 FY26.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) manufactures and sells Alumina and Aluminium. On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 34.93% year-on-year to Rs 1,433.17 crore on a 7.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,292.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. The counter shed 0.24% to Rs 249.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

