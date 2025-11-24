CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Smartworks Coworking Spaces at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

Smartworks Coworking Spaces said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE A' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short term rating at 'CARE A1.

CARE Ratings stated that the ratings assigned to bank facilities of Smartworks Coworking Spaces (SCSL) derive strength from continued improvement in scale of operations over the years through improving space under management and healthy occupancy levels.

CARE Ratings also notes SCSLs listing on BSE and NSE from 17 July 2025, post a successful initial public offer (IPO), which subsequently improved SCSLs financial risk profile leading to improved capital structure and debt coverage indicators.

CareEdge Ratings also notes that a major portion of IPO funds are to be utilised for future expansion. The ratings also consider the companys strong presence in the flexible, fully serviced workspace sector across India, and backing of reputable investors. The ratings further benefit from a diverse and reputed tenant profile, which reduces tenant concentration risk. The presence of escrow mechanism and debt service reserve account (DSRA) and stable operating cash flows through timely collection of rent contribute to rating comfort. However, ratings are constrained by continuous accounting losses in the past, resulting in leveraged capital structure till FY25, significant expansion plans in the near future that pose market risks, the potential risk of lease non-renewal after the lock-in period, exposure to macroeconomic conditions and cyclical nature of the competitive real estate industry.