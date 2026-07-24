Tips Music Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2026.

Tips Music Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 July 2026.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd spiked 5.83% to Rs 409.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4452 shares in the past one month.

Tips Music Ltd surged 3.67% to Rs 701.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65349 shares in the past one month. Graphite India Ltd soared 3.34% to Rs 679.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67229 shares in the past one month. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd rose 3.26% to Rs 1017.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38077 shares in the past one month.