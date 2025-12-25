Dilip Buildcon receives completion certificate for road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon through its DBL-SRBG (JV) has received Completion Certificate of the project Construction of extra-dosed Bridge across Sharavathi Backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli of NH - 369E in the state of Karnataka (Job No. NH-369E-KNT-201819-895) on EPC Basis. The completion certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into operation w.e.f. 12 August 2025.

