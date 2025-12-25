Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon receives completion certificate for road project in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon receives completion certificate for road project in Karnataka

Image
Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Dilip Buildcon through its DBL-SRBG (JV) has received Completion Certificate of the project Construction of extra-dosed Bridge across Sharavathi Backwaters and approaches between Ambargodu and Kalasavalli of NH - 369E in the state of Karnataka (Job No. NH-369E-KNT-201819-895) on EPC Basis. The completion certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into operation w.e.f. 12 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions allots 66,870 equity shares under ESOP

Ola Electric secures Rs 366.78 crore incentive under PLI-Auto Scheme

Craftsman Automation hikes stake in Viksha Green Energy

Gujarat Gas announces resignation of MD

CESC arm receives LoA for 180 MW renewable energy power projects

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story