Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.16% to Rs 877.32 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 71.04% to Rs 47.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.16% to Rs 877.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 796.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.877.32796.438.847.5584.7065.3160.2539.3147.5527.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News