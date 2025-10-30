Stock Alert: Infosys, Titan, Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Kalyani Investment, Vedanta

Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Earnings Today:

Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Power, ASK Automotive, Automotive Axles, Bandhan Bank, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Canara Bank, Carborundum Universal, Cemindia Projects, Cipla, Coromandel International, Dabur India, Datamatics Global Services, DLF, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Gravita India, Grindwell Norton, Hyundai Motor India, Indian Energy Exchange, IFB Industries, IIFL Finance, and Indegene will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys extended its strategic partnerships with Metro Bank and Workday to support the transition of finance operations, enhancing efficiency and digital transformation initiatives.

Titan Company announced that Ambuj Narayan has resigned as the chief executive officer of its Indian Dress Wear Division.

Wipro announced a multi-year partnership with HanesBrands Inc. to drive GenAI-led IT 2.0 transformation, aimed at accelerating digital innovation and operational efficiency.

Zydus Lifesciences said it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification for its Baddi manufacturing facility, following an inspection conducted from 4 to 13 August 2025.

Kalyani Investment informed that its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, Shekhar D. Shivpathaki, has resigned from his position.

Vedanta informed that the NCLT Mumbai Bench heard its demerger petition today and has scheduled the matter for final hearing on 12 November 2025. The company reiterated its commitment to the proposed demerger, which aims to create independent, sector-focused entities across aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel businesses.