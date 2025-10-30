Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gift Nifty indicates positive opening for equities

Gift Nifty indicates positive opening for equities

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 39 points (or 0.11%) in early trade, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,540.16 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,692.81 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 October 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 7,500.04 crore in the cash market so far in October 2025. This is in contrast with their cash sales of shares worth Rs 35,301.36 crore in September 2025.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that a rate cut in December was far from a foregone conclusion.

The US Fed on Wednesday slashed the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points, as expected, to bring it to 3.75%-4%.

Investors are awaited for signals from the first in-person meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Trump began his second term.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower Wednesday after Powells remarks, having hit a record high earlier in the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2% at 47,632.00, while the S&P 500 ended marginally lower at 6,890.59. However, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.55% to a fresh record close of 23,958.47, supported by gains in Nvidia.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity benchmarks closed with modest gains on Wednesday, lifted by upbeat global cues. Investor sentiment improved ahead of an anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut and renewed optimism over a possible U.S.-China trade truce. The Nifty ended above the 26,050 level, driven by gains in energy and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex, surged 368.97 points or 0.44% to 84,997.13. The Nifty 50 index added 117.70 points or 0.45% to 26,053.90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 71.04% in the September 2025 quarter

Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Quess Corp consolidated net profit rises 2.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.77% in the September 2025 quarter

United Breweries consolidated net profit declines 64.80% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story