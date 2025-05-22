Disa India consolidated net profit declines 3.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 108.33 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 3.34% to Rs 12.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 108.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.58% to Rs 50.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 390.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 328.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

108.3396.37390.34328.5517.0016.1515.3615.2523.1819.0378.9464.9922.0017.8474.1460.2512.7213.1650.4242.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News