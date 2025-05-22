Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 21.60% to Rs 14.34 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance declined 90.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.72% to Rs 75.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.3418.29 -22 75.0385.96 -13 OPM %28.3831.98 -17.7816.97 - PBDT0.371.67 -78 -0.483.41 PL PBT0.361.67 -78 -0.503.39 PL NP0.101.00 -90 -0.582.19 PL

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

