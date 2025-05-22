Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.531.754.453.71-12.42-8.57-12.13-12.940.040.030.160.150.030.030.150.140.020.020.110.10

