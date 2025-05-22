Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.531.75 -13 4.453.71 20 OPM %-12.42-8.57 --12.13-12.94 - PBDT0.040.03 33 0.160.15 7 PBT0.030.03 0 0.150.14 7 NP0.020.02 0 0.110.10 10

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

