Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 1.53 croreNet profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 4.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
