Dish TV India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 10.92, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24305.45. The Sensex is at 80338.23, up 0.42%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 13.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1943.1, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

