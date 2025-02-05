Dish TV India Ltd up for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8.69, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 56.22% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% slide in NIFTY and a 22.33% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8.69, up 1.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 23721.35. The Sensex is at 78351.94, down 0.3%. Dish TV India Ltd has slipped around 12.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1621.65, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 114.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

