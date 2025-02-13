Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 4.80% to Rs 682.34 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis reported to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 59.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 682.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 651.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales682.34651.09 5 OPM %20.546.31 -PBDT96.9814.08 589 PBT25.01-66.29 LP NP4.63-59.63 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

