Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 35.10% to Rs 689.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 510.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.12% to Rs 2715.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2338.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2715.002338.0032.7130.621025.00821.00912.00722.00689.00510.00

