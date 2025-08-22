Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PTC Industries rallied 5.56% to Rs 14,098.35 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 110-crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.

The order is valued at Rs 110 crore and involves the production and supply of critical titanium castings. According to the company, the execution timeline for the contract is 24 months.

In a regulatory filing, PTC Industries clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for over 60 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 5.3% to Rs 5.16 crore on 107.3% surge in net sales to Rs 97.15 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index hovers at two and half week high awaiting cues from Fed Powell's speech at Jackson Hole

Blue Jet Healthcare fixes record date for dividend

SEBI may launch platform for pre-IPO trading

KPI Green Energy incorporates SPV named 'KPIN Clean Power One LLP'

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story