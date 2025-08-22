PTC Industries jumps after bagging Rs 110-cr order from BrahMos Aerospace

PTC Industries rallied 5.56% to Rs 14,098.35 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 110-crore order from BrahMos Aerospace for the supply of critical titanium castings.

The order is valued at Rs 110 crore and involves the production and supply of critical titanium castings. According to the company, the execution timeline for the contract is 24 months.

In a regulatory filing, PTC Industries clarified that neither the promoter, promoter group, nor any group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications for over 60 years. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.