IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd and Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2025.

IZMO Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 585.6 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16194 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 217.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3569 shares in the past one month.

Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 17.89. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61623 shares in the past one month.

Aries Agro Ltd advanced 15.24% to Rs 437.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22595 shares in the past one month.

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd jumped 12.65% to Rs 482.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4019 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

