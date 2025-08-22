IZMO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd and Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2025.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd, Aries Agro Ltd and Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 August 2025.

IZMO Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 585.6 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16194 shares in the past one month.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 217.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3569 shares in the past one month. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 17.89. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61623 shares in the past one month. Aries Agro Ltd advanced 15.24% to Rs 437.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22595 shares in the past one month.