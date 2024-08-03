Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 43.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.52% to Rs 195.39 croreNet profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 43.61% to Rs 30.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.52% to Rs 195.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 206.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales195.39206.81 -6 OPM %14.8130.26 -PBDT43.7975.16 -42 PBT39.9171.53 -44 NP30.2053.56 -44
