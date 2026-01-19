Divis Laboratories Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 6125.5, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 2.08% in last one year as compared to a 9.4% rally in NIFTY and a 0.15% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6125.5, down 1.77% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25538.45. The Sensex is at 83093.05, down 0.57%.Divis Laboratories Ltd has eased around 5.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22217.05, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.16 lakh shares in last one month.