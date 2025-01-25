Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts standalone net profit declines 6.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.75% to Rs 57.41 crore

Net profit of Forbes Precision Tools & Machine Parts declined 6.42% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.75% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.57.4160.2723.2220.3313.6012.2210.029.397.447.95

