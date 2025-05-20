Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 338.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 397.33 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns rose 338.43% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 397.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 41.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 992.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1020.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

397.33345.22992.081020.1312.0110.9311.7011.7835.1024.0870.5080.8129.7120.0549.7864.4122.935.2341.9236.72

