Foods & Inns consolidated net profit rises 338.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.09% to Rs 397.33 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns rose 338.43% to Rs 22.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 397.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.16% to Rs 41.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 992.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1020.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
