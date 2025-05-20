Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

One Mobikwik Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 56.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 1.06% to Rs 267.78 crore

Net Loss of One Mobikwik Systems reported to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.06% to Rs 267.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 264.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 121.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.73% to Rs 1170.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 875.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales267.78264.98 1 1170.17875.00 34 OPM %-21.10-0.27 --8.692.50 - PBDT-52.420.66 PL -106.7018.40 PL PBT-56.71-0.64 -8761 -119.5614.08 PL NP-56.04-0.67 -8264 -121.5314.08 PL

First Published: May 20 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

