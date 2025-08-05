Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DLF Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 763-cr

DLF Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 763-cr

Aug 05 2025
DLF reported an 18.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 645.61 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 99.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,716.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 628 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 5.19%. However, EBITDA margin declined to 21%, down from 34% recorded in Q1 FY25.

New sales bookings for the quarter came in at Rs 11,425 crore, registering a strong YoY growth of 78%. The company attributed this performance to the robust response for its latest luxury launch, DLF Privana North, which reaffirmed the sustained demand for high-quality developments backed by a strong brand and superior execution.

Collections during the quarter stood at Rs 2,794 crore, while net cash surplus generation was at Rs 1,131 crore.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties (the "Development Business") and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties (the "Annuity Business"). It has developed more than 185 real estate projects and developed an area more than 352 million square feet (approx.).

The scrip slipped 1.59% to Rs 781 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

