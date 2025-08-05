DLF Q1 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 763-cr

DLF reported an 18.13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 762.67 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 645.61 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations surged 99.41% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,716.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 628 crore, reflecting a YoY growth of 5.19%. However, EBITDA margin declined to 21%, down from 34% recorded in Q1 FY25.

New sales bookings for the quarter came in at Rs 11,425 crore, registering a strong YoY growth of 78%. The company attributed this performance to the robust response for its latest luxury launch, DLF Privana North, which reaffirmed the sustained demand for high-quality developments backed by a strong brand and superior execution.