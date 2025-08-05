Nimbus Projects spurts on revival of Noida luxury project

Nimbus Projects hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 186 after the company announced a Rs 1,100 crore investment to revive and develop a premium residential project in Noida.

The project, Arista Luxe (Phase II), is located in Sector 168, Noida, and marks a turnaround for a development that was previously stalled. Approved under the Legacy Stalled Projects Scheme by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Nimbus has stepped in as a co-developer via a joint development agreement.

Spread across 10 acres, the project will house 342 luxury apartments in Towers 5, 7, 8, and 9, in addition to a clubhouse and expansive common areas. Arista Luxe boasts 65% open green spaces, a 1.6 lakh sq. ft. landscaped zone, and seven themed swimming pools. Other highlights include expansive balconies, 11-foot floor-to-floor heights, double-height air-conditioned lobbies, and smart home automation.

The development is scheduled for completion by 2029 and will be financed through a mix of bank funding, internal accruals, and institutional lenders. Nimbus has committed to strong governance standards with 100% fund traceability, ensuring uninterrupted construction and timely delivery. The project is RERA-registered and has secured all necessary regulatory approvals. Sector 168, a rising micro-market in Noida, enjoys strong connectivity via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and seamless access to the upcoming Noida International Airport and expanding metro network. Bipin Agarwal, CMD, Nimbus Group, said, "Sector 168 is a high-potential micro-market, and we see this revival as part of a larger mission: to bring momentum back to NCRs real estate landscape through responsible development."