Nimbus Projects spurts on revival of Noida luxury project

Nimbus Projects hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 186 after the company announced a Rs 1,100 crore investment to revive and develop a premium residential project in Noida.The project, Arista Luxe (Phase II), is located in Sector 168, Noida, and marks a turnaround for a development that was previously stalled. Approved under the Legacy Stalled Projects Scheme by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Nimbus has stepped in as a co-developer via a joint development agreement.
Spread across 10 acres, the project will house 342 luxury apartments in Towers 5, 7, 8, and 9, in addition to a clubhouse and expansive common areas. Arista Luxe boasts 65% open green spaces, a 1.6 lakh sq. ft. landscaped zone, and seven themed swimming pools. Other highlights include expansive balconies, 11-foot floor-to-floor heights, double-height air-conditioned lobbies, and smart home automation.
The development is scheduled for completion by 2029 and will be financed through a mix of bank funding, internal accruals, and institutional lenders. Nimbus has committed to strong governance standards with 100% fund traceability, ensuring uninterrupted construction and timely delivery. The project is RERA-registered and has secured all necessary regulatory approvals.
Sector 168, a rising micro-market in Noida, enjoys strong connectivity via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and seamless access to the upcoming Noida International Airport and expanding metro network.
Bipin Agarwal, CMD, Nimbus Group, said, "Sector 168 is a high-potential micro-market, and we see this revival as part of a larger mission: to bring momentum back to NCRs real estate landscape through responsible development."
Backed by a proven track record in Greater Noida, Nimbus Group is also eyeing expansion through the revival of other stalled projects across the NCR. The company is active in real estate and hospitality.
Nimbus Projects board will consider Q1 results on 12 August 2025. On a consolidated basis, Nimbus Projects reported net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.77 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales declined 83.06% YoY to Rs 0.83 crore in Q4 March 2025.
