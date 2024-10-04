Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2024. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd and Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Vakrangee Ltd lost 9.98% to Rs 30.76 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 44.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd crashed 8.20% to Rs 122. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 7.14% to Rs 303.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd corrected 6.72% to Rs 300.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 6.02% to Rs 499.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

