DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 1.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 126.03 crore

Net profit of DMCC Speciality Chemicals declined 1.03% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 126.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.126.03102.7311.1214.9012.4012.868.288.605.755.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News