DMI Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 38.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.15% to Rs 496.16 crore

Net loss of DMI Finance Pvt reported to Rs 38.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 77.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.15% to Rs 496.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 815.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.496.16815.3511.6333.11-46.84107.49-50.80104.43-38.7577.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News