Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.99% to Rs 1567.54 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Fincorp declined 1.03% to Rs 179.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.99% to Rs 1567.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1244.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1567.541244.1660.6966.76300.92297.79243.52247.70179.31181.17

