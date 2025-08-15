Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit rises 6.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 24.51 crore

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power rose 6.80% to Rs 17.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 24.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.24.5125.0873.6478.3118.9020.2517.8318.8917.2816.18

