Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit rises 19.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Deutsche Investment India Pvt rose 19.58% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 68.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.68.8568.8286.3981.0118.0414.6518.0314.6413.1310.98

