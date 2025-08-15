Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 17.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 283.94 crore

Net profit of Kamarajar Port rose 17.32% to Rs 125.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 107.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 283.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 243.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.283.94243.3877.1879.75219.01186.26195.61166.77125.90107.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News