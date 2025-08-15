Marwadi Shares & Finance standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.08% to Rs 244.25 crore

Net profit of Marwadi Shares & Finance declined 1.69% to Rs 112.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.08% to Rs 244.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 234.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.244.25234.6780.6778.48153.00154.86151.03153.37112.54114.47

