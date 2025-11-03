GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3907.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 3907.14% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.183.771.0512.1237.1415.900.3515.850.3511.220.28

