GHV Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 3907.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 crore

Net profit of GHV Infra Projects rose 3907.14% to Rs 11.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17401.90% to Rs 183.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales183.771.05 17402 OPM %12.1237.14 -PBDT15.900.35 4443 PBT15.850.35 4429 NP11.220.28 3907

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

