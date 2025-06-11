Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index near one-week low; US inflation in focus

Dollar index near one-week low; US inflation in focus

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index stays perched below 99 mark, a near one-week low amid cautious moves ahead of US inflation print due later in the day. Meanwhile downside for the dollar is seen limited on hopes of a positive outcome from US-China trade talks. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly acknowledged the progress made in the trade talks, calling the new framework an important first step. He noted that clearing up tensions with China was necessary to move forward. According to Lutnick, the agreement reached with China in London includes a plan that could help resolve issues related to restrictions on rare earths and magnets. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.63, down 0.43% on the day. Meanwhile, among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading at marginally lower at $1.1423 and $1.3485 respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty above 25,150; media shares rally for 3rd day

Tolins Tyres surges after reporting all-time high monthly production in May'25

Volumes jump at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Nifty above 25,100 level; auto shares gears up

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story