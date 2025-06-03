Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index rebounds from 6-week low

Dollar index rebounds from 6-week low

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index regained strength on Tuesday morning after a sharp slide to a near six week low in the previous session. The greenback came under pressure following weak economic data from US. Data showed that US manufacturing activity contracted more than expected in May. ISM said its manufacturing PMI slipped to 48.5 in May from 48.7 in April, with a reading below 50 indicating contraction. With the unexpected decline, the manufacturing PMI dipped to its lowest level hitting 48.4 in November 2024. Moreover, dollar was pressured amid remarks from Feds Waller that he still supports the idea of cutting interest rates later this year, even if the job market holds steady, choosing to "look through" any inflation caused by tariffs. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said that interest rate cuts remain possible later this year even with the Trump administration's tariffs likely to push up price pressures temporarily. Meanwhile, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee also said he continues to think the U.S. central bank will be able to lower short-term borrowing costs after the "dirt in the air" of uncertainty from tariff policies gets cleared up. Goolsbee further stated his ongoing belief that if the economy remains stable and tariffs do not prove to be as severe as announced on April 2, the Feds policy rate is likely to be notably lower within the next 15 months. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.76, up 0.13% on the day with basket currencies EURUSD and GBPUSD easing to the same tune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Medicamen Biotech rallies after securing USFDA approval for Bortezomib injection

Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.56%, up for third straight session

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 19-cr orders

RateGain launches its first AI employee - REMO

Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story