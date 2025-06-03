RateGain launches its first AI employee - REMO

RateGain Travel Technologies announced the launch of REMO, its first AI employee, developed to reimagine how people experience the workplace.

Joining RateGain's People and Culture team, REMO is not just a digital co-worker, it is a bold step towards building a more human, inclusive, and empathetic workplace. As an always-on conversational AI, REMO combines intelligence, accessibility, and emotional sensitivity to create a safe space for every employee one where they can speak freely, reflect deeply, and feel genuinely heard.

REMO is a natural extension of RateGain's AI-first strategy and brings to life our AI & I philosophy, a commitment to using AI not to replace, but to elevate people by putting empathy, individuality, and impact at the center of every interaction. Designed to embed intelligence not only across products and customer experiences but into the very cultural fabric of the organization, REMO is built to listen without judgment. It enables employees to share honest feedback, talk about career aspirations, raise concerns, reflect on leadership, or simply check in on their emotional well-being. It's intuitive, responsive, and constantly evolving to support the needs of a dynamic, distributed workforce.