Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Medicamen Biotech rallies after securing USFDA approval for Bortezomib injection

Medicamen Biotech rallies after securing USFDA approval for Bortezomib injection

Image
Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Medicamen Biotech soared 5.39% to Rs 440 after the company has received its first Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Bortezomib for injection 3.5 mg.

The ANDA pertains to Bortezomib for Injection, 3.5 mg single-dose vial. The USFDA has determined that the product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Velcade for Injection, 3.5 mg/vial, marketed by Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A. Inc. (NDA-021602).

This milestone marks a significant step forward in the companys strategy to enter regulated markets. The Bortezomib API was developed in-house through the companys R&D efforts and manufactured at Shivalik Rasayan, which holds USDMF 036171.

The achievement underscores Medicamens capabilities in successfully developing and commercializing products using its own R&D and API manufacturing infrastructure, built over the past few years. It also highlights the companys strong commitment to stringent quality standards, robust regulatory compliance, and adherence to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Medicamen reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining the integrity of its products and systems as it continues to expand its footprint in the U.S. market.

Medicamen Biotech is a research-led pharmaceutical company involved in developing, manufacturing, and marketing generic finished dosage formulations, and Oncology Formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 13.6% to Rs 2.42 crore in Q4 FY25, despite a 37.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 29.61 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Federal Bank Ltd soars 2.56%, up for third straight session

Desco Infratech gains after securing Rs 19-cr orders

RateGain launches its first AI employee - REMO

Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

United Breweries announces closure of Mangalore unit

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story