Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

According to a latest update from Ministry of Agriculture, total summer crop coverage stood at 83.94 lakh hectares as on August 27, 2024, up around 12.30% compared to same period last year. Paddy (rice) area coverage rose 15.45% to 35.86 lakh hectares. The pulses area is up 13% on year to 24.25 lakh hectares. The Shree Anna and Coarse Cereals area also saw an increase of 11% to 14.37 lakh hectares. Oilseeds area coverage stood at 9.45 lakh hectares, up marginally by 0.22%.

