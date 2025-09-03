Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

The dollar index is staying along the flat line on Wednesday morning in Asia after an over half a percent rise in the previous session. Investors remain on edge amid persistent trade-related uncertainties and renewed geopolitical risks stemming from the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict and tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, due on Friday for further cues. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.38, almost unchanged on the day. Yesterday, a sharp plunge in DXY basket currencies propped up the index. British pound tumbled around 1% against the dollar as UKs 30-year gilt climbed to their highest level in nearly 3 decades. Euro also collapsed sharply amid fiscal concerns across Europe. Germanys 10-year government bond yields also jumped toward 2.8%, its highest since late March, while 30-year borrowing costs reached levels not seen since 2011. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing a slight increase by its reading on U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of August, although the index still indicated the sixth consecutive month of contraction. While the ISM said its manufacturing PMI inched up to 48.7 in August after falling to a nine-month low of 48.0 in July, a reading below 50 still indicates contraction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app