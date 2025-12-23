Domestic banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus, says RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its latest monthly update that banking system liquidity remained largely in surplus during the second half of November and December (up to 19th). Temporary increases in government cash balances due to GST related payments and an increase in currency-in-circulation led to some decline in system liquidity during the second half of November. The last tranche of CRR reduction, effective November 29, 2025 improved liquidity conditions till mid-December. System liquidity turned into deficit in the second half of December (up to 19th) on account of buildup in government cash balances due to advance tax payments. To offset the transient liquidity tightness, the Reserve Bank conducted variable rate repo auctions. With the aim of injecting durable liquidity into the system, the Reserve Bank conducted open market operation (OMO) purchases of government securities amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore and 3-year USD/INR Buy/Sell swaps of USD 5 billion in December.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app