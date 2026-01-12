Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying stated that domestic Fish production has increased to 197.75 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25 from 95.79 lakh tonnes fish production in FY 2013-14 increasing a significant 106%. Average aquaculture productivity has increased to 4.77 tonnes per hectare. Indian seafood exports have witnessed an impressive growth as we exported 16.98 Lakh tons of seafood worth Rs Rs 62,408 crore during 2023-24. Under various schemes and programs implemented since 2014-15 by the Department of Fisheries, GoI, 74.66 lakh employment opportunities (both direct and indirect) have been generated.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

