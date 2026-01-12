GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 53.50 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,769.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,595.84 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 8,419.70 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market rose on Monday following Wall Street gains from last week after a U.S. job report showed that unemployment rate fell, signaling resilience in the labor market. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Investors will be keeping an eye on oil prices as Iran entered a third week of protests, which have reportedly seen more than 500 people killed. President Donald Trump is weighing options for intervention in Iran, media reports said. On Sunday, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis coalition partner, Hirofumi Yoshimura, said that she may call an early general election. His comments come after domestic media reported that Takaichi was considering a snap election in February, citing government sources. On Friday stateside, the S&P 500 rose to new highs on Friday, notching a weekly gain, following the release of the latest jobs report.

The broad market index closed up 0.65% to 6,966.28, a fresh record close. It also notched a new all-time intraday high in the session. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81% to 23,671.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 237.96 points, or 0.48%, to end at 49,504.07, scoring a new closing record as well. The December jobs report showed nonfarm payrolls increasing by 50,000 last month, less than the 73,000 estimate that was widely reported in the media. That data, though slightly weaker than expected, showed a U.S. economy thats still trudging along, with investors anticipating that growth will ramp up. The unemployment rate inched down to 4.4%, while widely circulated media reports had provided a forecast of 4.5%. Traders took that as a sign that improvement in the economy would happen soon.

Domestic Market: Key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower for a fifth straight session on Friday, with the Nifty closing below 25,700, as investor caution intensified ahead of a US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of American tariffs. An early attempt at a rebound quickly fizzled, with indices turning decisively lower within minutes of the open. Sentiment also remained under pressure amid sustained foreign institutional investor selling, weak global cues and firm crude oil prices. Auto and consumer durables stocks led the decline, while energy, IT and PSU bank shares bucked the trend and closed higher. The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 604.72 points or 0.72% to 83,576.24. The Nifty 50 index dropped 193.55 points or 0.75% to 25,683.30. In five consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 2.54% while the Nifty fell 2.45%.