Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

The Nifty traded below the 25,600 level, while media shares extended losses for a third consecutive trading session.
At 10:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 352.53 points or 0.43% to 83,216.75. The Nifty 50 index added 94.40 points or 0.37% to 25,589.35.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.71% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 1%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,054 shares rose and 2,767 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was up 6.77% to 11.67.
Result Today:
Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.46%), HCL Technologies (down 0.42%), Anand Rathi Wealth (down 0.89%), GTPL Hathway (down 0.41%), Gujarat Hotels (down 2.67%), Lotus Chocolate Company (down 2.30%), Maharashtra Scooters (down 5.24%), OK Play India (up 1.30%) and Tierra Agrotech (down 1.16%) will release their quarterly earnings today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.59% to 1,402.70. The index dropped 3.76% in the three consecutive trading sessions.
Tips Music (down 1.29%), Sun TV Network (down 1.09%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.07%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.97%), Saregama India (down 0.42%) and PVR Inox (down 0.40%) declined.
On the other hand, Prime Focus (up 0.56%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.10%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Saatvik Green Energy declined 1.73%. The companys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, secured an order worth Rs 13.8 crore from a renowned independent power producer/EPC player for the supply of solar PV modules.
Signatureglobal (India) dropped 5.59% after the company reported a 27% decline in pre-sales to Rs 20,200 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with 27,700 crore posted in Q3 FY25.
