Power Grid slides as Q3 PAT decline 4% YoY to Rs 3,862 cr

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 2.04% to Rs 278.50 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.1% to Rs 3,861.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 4,028.25 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 2.7% YoY to Rs 11,233.03 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,909.32 crore in Q3 FY25, up 4.3% from Rs 4,705.30 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Total expenses reduced 3.5% YoY to Rs 6,828.65 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Employee expenses stood at Rs 596.74 crore (down 1.8% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 1,917.41 crore (down 21.6%YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 11,140.59 crore (down 1.53% YoY), revenue from consultancy business stood at Rs 240.71 crore (up 37.75% YoY) and revenue from telecom business stood at Rs 274.34 crore (up 22.79% YoY) during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell marginally to Rs 11,378.57 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 11,406.83 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 1% YoY to Rs 33,516.97 crore in 9M FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 3.25 per share for the financial year 2024-25. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on Friday, 28 February 2025. Further, as intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of dividend payment will be Friday, 7 February 2025.

Additionally, the companys board has approved an investment for the creation of a 400kV switchyard, along with the installation of 21500 MVA, 765/400kV ICTs at Vataman (AIS), and 2125 MVAr (420kV) Bus Reactors. This project is part of the Transmission System for Offshore Wind Zone Phase-1 (500 MW VGF off the coast of Gujarat, Subzone B3), with an estimated cost of Rs 319.42 crore. It is scheduled to be commissioned by 19 February 2026.

Furthermore, the company has proposed an additional transmission system for providing redundant power supply to the Dholera area, at an estimated cost of Rs 109.74 crore. This system is scheduled to be commissioned by 1 March 2026, in alignment with the creation of the 400kV switchyard and the installation of 2x1500 MVA, 765/400kV ICTs at Vataman (AIS), as part of the 'Transmission System for Offshore Wind Zone Phase-1 (500 MW VGF off the coast of Gujarat for Subzone B3)' scheme.

The Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

