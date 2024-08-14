Donear Industries standalone net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 199.00 crore

Net profit of Donear Industries rose 30.22% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 199.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.199.00180.2210.379.6514.8212.1112.059.298.796.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp