NHPC Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 920 cr

NHPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 919.63 crore in Q4 FY25, up 51.99% as against Rs 605.02 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 24.37% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,346.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 1,113.09 crore, up 20.42% from Rs 924.32 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

During Q4 FY25, total expenses increased 11.42% YoY to Rs 1,559.43 crore. Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at Rs 314.74 crore (up 5.09% YoY), and employee benefits expenses were Rs 421.15 crore (up 4.27% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the firms operating margin reduced to 35.33% in Q4 FY25, compared with 47.79% recorded in Q4 FY24. However, the net profit margin improved to 39.18% in Q4 FY25, compared to 32.06% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 14.69% to Rs 3,411.73 crore, despite a 7.77% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to ₹10,379.86 crore in FY25 compared to FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.51 or 5.10% per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 per share for the financial year of 2024-25.

NHPC, a Mini Ratna category I public sector utility, is Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various Power Utilities. Its other business includes providing project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

Shares of NHPC rose 0.77% to Rs 87.27 on the BSE.

