Dr. Agarwals Health Care IPO subscribed 7%

The offer received bids for 38.08 lakh shares as against 5.35 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dr. Agarwals Health Care received 38,08,980 bids for shares as against 5,35,26,172 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Wednesday (29 January 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.07 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 29 January 2025 and it will close on 31 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 382 and Rs 402 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,78,42,284 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,727.26 crore by existing shareholders.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 195 crore for the repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, with the remaining amount allocated for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 11,63,59,650 equity shares, aggregating to 37.73% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 32.53%.

Ahead of the IPO, Dr. Agarwals Health Care on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, raised Rs 875.50 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.17 crore shares at Rs 402 each to 43 anchor investors.

Dr. Agarwals Health Care offers a comprehensive range of eye care services, including cataract and refractive surgeries, consultations, diagnoses, non-surgical treatments, and the sale of optical products, contact lenses, accessories, and eye care-related pharmaceutical items.

Additionally, offers treatments such as glaucoma care, squint treatments, and oculoplasty surgeries, among others. Key surgical capabilities include intraocular lens procedures, corneal transplantation, pinhole pupilloplasty, single-pass four-throw pupilloplasty, and LASIK surgeries.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 28.56 crore and sales of Rs 820.06 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

